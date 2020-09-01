RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton woman has been charged with stealing more than $300,000 in four years' time.
43-year-old Laura Burleson - also known as Laura Logan or Laura Veach - could face up to 40 years in prison and $40,000 in fines for one of the largest aggregate thefts in Fremont County memory: separate theft charges totaling $363,769 together.
The embezzlements with which she is charged are reported to have started in November of 2014, with the last one dating to February 2018.
In May of 2020, M&M Well Service owner John Majdic reached out to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office regarding several thousand dollars of money missing from his business.
FSO detectives Eric Granlund and Anthony Armstrong met Majdic at the Riverton office of his accountant, Jay Reddon.
Majdic said he first became aware of a problem when employees started complaining their W-2s were inaccurate, "specifically," wrote Granlund in court documents, "the forms were reflecting income the employees had not received."
Reddon helped Majdic delve a little deeper and the pair learned a "significant amount of cash monies earmarked for 'subsistence pay' - or crew per diem pay - were withdrawn and missing from Jan 1, 2017 and April 30, 2018," Granlund wrote.
A forensic accounting report unearthed $71,000 withdraw from 'subsistence pay' accounts, signed for by Burleson, but not distributed to employees.
Burleson appeared in court Aug. 26, and was assigned a $75,000 cash-only bond.
