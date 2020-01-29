DOUGLAS (WNE) — The family of a 24-year-old Douglas man killed almost two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit against the two men who were present at the time of the shooting.
The civil suit was filed in the 8th Judicial District Court Jan. 17 by Dustin Bruegger’s mother, Joann O’Brien, and names Zachary Edison and Austin Silsby as defendants.
“I just want the truth,” O’Brien said about the incident that ended Bruegger’s life.
In the court documents forensic pathologist James Wilkerson, of Loveland, Colorado, determined the “manner of death is homicide” after an autopsy was completed but no criminal charges were ever filed and police remained mum publicly about the case.
Edison placed a call to 911 reporting that Bruegger had shot himself in the chest around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 2018. Bruegger was shot at pointblank range with a high velocity rifle in the chest, however one police officer allegedly stated that he heard one of the men (Edison and Silsby) say that he used a handgun, according to court documents.
Both defendants admitted to handling both the .44 magnum and a black semi-automatic rifle. When police examined the guns following the shooting, they found no fingerprints on them and the muzzles had no blood or human matter on them.
Cheyenne attorney Tom Jubin, representing Austin Silsby, stated that Silsby didn’t do anything.
Neither Edison nor his attorney responded to messages left by the Douglas Budget.
