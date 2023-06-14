SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council is set to vote on a new bar and grill liquor license award process designed to make the process more transparent and consistent.
A proposed resolution, Resolution 27-23, provides five review criteria for the bar and grill liquor license award process. The five criteria are staffing, location and improvements, business plan, entertainment and timeline to open to the public.
Sheridan City Councilor Greg Luhman, who was a member of the alcohol committee, said the committee wants to ensure business owners are considering each criteria and help businesses succeed.
“(We’re ensuring) the businesses have actually thought of these things and put some thought to it before they even open their businesses,” he said. “...We’re trying to create an environment that it’s set up the best they can be for success because we want to see these businesses succeed.”
The location and improvements criterion would consider how saturated the proposed location is with other liquor license-holding businesses and planned improvements to the location. For the timeline criterion, council would consider construction plans if necessary and whether the business would be open within the required one year after the license is awarded.
During its session this year, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill allowing entertainment to be included in compliance calculations for bar and grill liquor license-holding businesses.
Currently, licenses require 60% of a license-holding business’ revenue to come from food sales. The legislation, Senate File 13, goes into effect July 1 and will allow entertainment to be included in the calculation and count toward the 60%.
Should the council approve the resolution, criteria would be rated on a scale from one: “does not meet,” to five: “superior.”
The alcohol committee is set to revisit the proposed resolution, though multiple council members expressed a desire for additional provisions.
Councilor Kristen Jennings said she would like to see a provision explicitly stating the council has the ability to reject license applications.
“I understand that it’s not necessarily necessary, but in the interest of transparency (we ought to) include it in the resolution,” Jennings said.
Councilor Shawn Day said a tiebreaker process should be included in the resolution as well. The tie breaking process could include a deeper dive into the criteria to make better-informed ratings for applying businesses under each criteria.
Jennings said making changes to the award process before it begins is important, especially because of potential backlash if changes are made throughout the process.
“In dealing with the outcry from the previous ones, (I think) it felt like we were making changes after the fact,” she said. “So, maybe (we make changes) beforehand, so it doesn’t look like we’re changing the parameters after the fact.”
The city of Sheridan last awarded a liquor license more than one year ago. A name was drawn out of a jar, and Spruce was awarded the city’s 23rd liquor license after eight months and two days. The process was mired in controversy, in part because it was prolonged and unclear.
Earlier this year, council approved a liquor license transfer from Spruce to Historic Cady, LLC, which is owned by Lars Christer Johansson.
The council is set to vote on the resolution July 3, which is two weeks later than originally scheduled, to adequately implement suggested changes from council members.
This story was published on June 13, 2023.
