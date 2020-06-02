LARAMIE (WNE) — For Laramie, the cancellation of Jubilee Days means a hard hit to the tourism sector and local businesses.
According to economic study conducted by Laramie Jubilee Days in 2018, the positive impact to accommodations, specifically for lodging, is in the neighborhood of $220,000 dollars when compared to a regular weekend in July.
“Using sales tax data from all economic sectors for that week, the estimated increase in gross sales due to Jubilee Days is slightly less than $1 million dollars, which translates to an approximate 12.6% increase in sales,” Scott Larson, executive director of the Albany County Tourism Board, told the Boomerang.
During the University of Wyoming’s academic year, businesses rely on the influx of students to provide an additional bump in revenue.
With many students leaving early amid COVID-19, combined with the cancellation of Jubilee Days, local businesses are finding themselves in a tough spot.
“When the students go home, it’s our summertime events like Jubilee Days and the tourists that provide a stabilizer when the students aren’t here,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Downtown Laramie.
While the state did not order Jubilee Days’ cancellation, Gov. Mark Gordon announced its cancellation during a Wednesday press conference amid safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Thursday statement, he said that as the pandemic progressed, “sponsorships dried up nationally, live music performances came to a halt, fans wavered, consumer sentiment dipped and volunteers were forced to weigh whether or not they would be able to help.”
The announcement came along with the cancellation of the Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, the Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
