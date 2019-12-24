RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wind River Transportation Authority does not have to pay $100,000 to a Riverton woman injured in a bus wreck, Fremont County District Court Judge Marvin Tyler has ruled.
The year-and-a-half long civil suit began July 2018, when May E. Slatter filed a complaint in the high county court against WRTA for injuries she’d gotten in a bus the previous year.
The complaint alleged that Nov. 10, 2017, Slatter was riding a WRTA bus from Fort Washakie to Riverton, but was unable to buckle her seatbelt because it was too small.
The document, penned by Joel Vincent Law Office, states further that Slatter had told the driver of the bus, prior, that the seatbelts did not fit.
The driver slammed on the brakes when an animal crossed the road, the complaint states, and Slatter told the driver not to slam on the brakes because she didn’t have a seatbelt on. Slatter was sitting in the front seat during this time.
When another small animal crossed the road, the complaint states, the driver slammed on the brakes again.
“She suffered from severe facial lacerations on her right cheek, eyelids, and eyeball,” Vincent’s law firm wrote, as well as a concussion and arm and shoulder injuries.
After a three-day jury trial, the jury stated that the driver and management of WRTA did not act in a “negligent” manner as Slatter had alleged.
