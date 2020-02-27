CHEYENNE (WNE) — Apprenticeships help train individuals for skilled careers, and are commonly used by electricians, plumbers and carpenters. But as Wyoming is increasingly focused on diversifying its economy, the staff at Cheyenne's Array School of Technology and Design hope to pave the way for apprenticeships in the world of technology.
Array CEO Eric Trowbridge announced Wednesday that the state's first accelerated technology and design school will launch an apprenticeship program that's the first of its kind in Wyoming. Those with a passion for coding can apply to be an apprentice for Array's partnering companies, and those who are accepted will be paid to learn from Array staff and to work on projects for those companies.
"Hopefully, this will continue to bring Wyoming closer together, with all of us working together on creating a brand new tech economy," Trowbridge said.
The idea of a tech apprenticeship, though never done by a school before in Wyoming, fit into the school's larger goals of broadening the technology industry in the state. Through the Department of Labor's certified training program, Array apprentices will be working with entities like Visit Cheyenne, Flowstate and Salotto for one year on projects ranging from virtual reality to artificial intelligence.
The companies will pay an amount to Array, which will, in turn, pay the apprentices $15 an hour once they start working with their partner company. As the apprentices gain more skill and get deeper into their projects, their pay will ultimately increase to $17.07.
