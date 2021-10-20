The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by almost 400 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 305 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases and 135 new probable cases on Wednesday.
At the same time, reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases grew by 42, leaving the state with 3,462 active cases, an increase of 398 from Tuesday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 599; Fremont County had 345; Laramie County had 333; Sheridan County had 267; Campbell had 257; Goshen had 189; Albany had 166; Park had 163; Sweetwater had 152; Uinta had 151; Carbon and Washakie had 125; Lincoln had 118; Converse had 83; Teton had 79; Platte had 67; Weston had 43; Crook had 40; Sublette had 38; Niobrara had 37; Big Horn had 36; Johnson had 30, and Hot Springs had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 99,007 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 94,409 have recovered.
