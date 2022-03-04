The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 35 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 69 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as eight reports of new probable cases.
During the same period, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 42, leaving the state with 361 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 73; Fremont County had 43; Natrona County had 40; Teton County had 24; Albany had 21; Sweetwater had 19; Weston had 18; Campbell, Goshen and Sheridan had 15; Carbon had 14; Platte had nine; Park and Washakie had eight; Big Horn and Lincoln had six; Hot Springs and Sulbette had five; Johnson, Niobrara and Uinta had four; Crook had three, and Converse had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new cases brought to 155,426 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 153,324 have recovered.
