Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

Albany: 98

Big Horn: 9

Campbell: 25

Carbon: 76

Converse: 11

Crook: 4

Fremont: 58

Goshen: 30

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 73

Lincoln: 10

Natrona: 53

Niobrara: 0

Park: 37

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 50

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 13

Teton: 29

Uinta: 19

Washakie: 5

Weston: 4

Total: 610

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

Albany: 169

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 180

Carbon: 167

Converse: 32

Crook: 15

Fremont: 548

Goshen: 57

Hot Springs: 26

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 444

Lincoln: 90

Natrona: 269

Niobrara: 1

Park: 160

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 124

Sublette: 40

Sweetwater: 296

Teton: 416

Uinta: 258

Washakie: 103

Weston: 14

Total 3,483

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

Albany: 31

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 30

Carbon: 25

Converse: 18

Crook: 0

Fremont: 64

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 148

Lincoln: 28

Natrona: 53

Niobrara: 2

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 56

Sublette: 10

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 34

Uinta: 51

Washakie: 8

Weston: 5

Total: 620

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

Albany: 102

Big Horn: 41

Campbell: 184

Carbon: 114

Converse: 39

Crook: 11

Fremont: 540

Goshen: 36

Hot Springs: 28

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 515

Lincoln: 107

Natrona: 267

Niobrara: 3

Park: 135

Platte 5

Sheridan: 129

Sublette: 46

Sweetwater: 299

Teton: 420

Uinta: 288

Washakie: 100

Weston: 16

Total: 3,451

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.