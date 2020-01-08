ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will consider going forward with plans for a bachelor of applied science degree at its regular meeting Jan. 9.
Previously, the WWCC bachelor of applied science task force developed a business degree with input from business leaders in the area as well as academic and service areas in the college. WWCC’s leadership team believes that the college is prepared to provide the degree, including all needed support services, according to agenda documents.
The WWCC board will consider moving forward with the BAS degree program as presented Thursday evening and then seek authorization for baccalaureate degree granting status with the Wyoming Community College Commission and the Higher Learning Commission.
Senate File 111 was passed by the Legislature on Feb. 27, 2019, and signed into law by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on March 15, 2019. The law authorizes Wyoming community colleges to offer applied baccalaureate programs, requires Wyoming’s Community College Commission to approve new applied baccalaureate programs offered at Wyoming community colleges, and conforms provisions of the Hathaway scholarship program to allow students enrolled in Wyoming community colleges’ applied baccalaureate programs to use the scholarship while enrolled. It created a path for WWCC to develop, seek authorization for, and implement a bachelor of applied science in business for students who wish to move into management positions.
