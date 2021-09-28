The number of Wyoming deaths linked to coronavirus climbed to 996 on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health released new information on 41 deaths.

The department’s weekly update of deaths tied to coronavirus said the 41 all died in August or September and said most of the victims, 35, had been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus before their deaths.

Six of the victims, five women and one men, were Laramie County residents, while four others, three men and one woman, were from Fremont County.

Four Natrona County residents, two men and two women, also died in September, as did four Park County residents, three men and one woman, and four Platte County residents, three men and one woman.

Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, two Big Horn County men, three Campbell County men, a Carbon County man and a Converse County woman.

A Crook County man’s death was also linked to COVID, as was the death of a Goshen County man, a Niobrara County man, a Sheridan County man, a Sweetwater County man and woman, a Teton County woman and two Uinta County men.

The announcement came as the Health Department announced the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined for a second consecutive day Tuesday, falling by 45 from Monday to total 3,662.