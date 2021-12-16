The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 28 Thursday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 97 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with reports of 22 new probable cases.
At the same time, the state received 91 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,091 active COVID cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 244; Natrona County had 123; Uinta County had 121; Campbell and Carbon had 89; Fremont had 84; Park had 57; Sweetwater had 49; Teton had 39; Sheridan had 33; Albany had 28; Weston had 27; Goshen had 21; Sublette had 17; Platte had 14; Johnson had 13; Lincoln had 12; Crook had nine; Converse and Hot Springs had six; Washakie had five; Big Horn had three, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,478 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 110,885 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.