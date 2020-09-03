Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Albany: 64

Big Horn: 7

Campbell: 42

Carbon: 130

Converse: 7

Crook: 3

Fremont: 62

Goshen: 32

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 70

Lincoln: 10

Natrona: 40

Niobrara: 0

Park: 40

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 33

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 22

Uinta: 15

Washakie: 11

Weston: 5

Total: 608

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Albany: 132

Big Horn: 43

Campbell: 173

Carbon: 165

Converse: 31

Crook: 14

Fremont: 540

Goshen: 51

Hot Springs: 26

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 433

Lincoln: 87

Natrona: 252

Niobrara: 1

Park: 158

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 106

Sublette: 40

Sweetwater: 285

Teton: 401

Uinta: 253

Washakie: 101

Weston: 14

Total 3,334

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Albany: 25

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 27

Carbon: 26

Converse: 14

Crook: 0

Fremont: 70

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 147

Lincoln: 28

Natrona: 50

Niobrara: 2

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 49

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 34

Uinta: 52

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 605

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Albany: 93

Big Horn: 40

Campbell: 157

Carbon: 59

Converse: 38

Crook: 11

Fremont: 534

Goshen: 29

Hot Springs: 27

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 506

Lincoln: 104

Natrona: 261

Niobrara: 3

Park: 130

Platte 5

Sheridan: 121

Sublette: 47

Sweetwater: 292

Teton: 412

Uinta: 288

Washakie: 92

Weston: 15

Total: 3,290

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.