POWELL (WNE) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured an adult male grizzly bear in the Pinedale area last week, relocating it to the Mormon Creek drainage, approximately 5 miles from the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
The bear was captured on Wednesday after depredating on livestock on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale, the Game and Fish said.
“Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool afforded to large carnivore biologists to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears and is critical to the management of the population,” the department said in a recent press release.
When other options are exhausted or unattainable, Game and Fish will attempt to capture a bear and consider all circumstances before determining whether the individual should be relocated or removed from the population. Bears that are deemed an immediate threat to human safety are not released back into the wild, the release added.
To date, 13 grizzlies have been euthanized by officials in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosysytem. That includes five inside the area deemed as suitable habitat for the species, known as the demographic monitoring area (DMA). The other eight bears to be “lethally removed” were outside the DMA, including one in Carbon County, Montana on Thursday.
A total of 16 grizzly bears have been killed this year, including two hit by vehicles near Cody on Wyo. Highway 120.
