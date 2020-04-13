RAWLINS (WTE) —Toilet paper shortages in the early days of the pandemic caused some problems for the Rawlins Waste Water Treatment Plant, but operations are returning to normal, facility staff said.
“At first, we saw quite a few flushable wipes, but it’s starting to taper off,” said Rob Nulle, a Rawlins Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant operator. “In the beginning, when people couldn’t get toilet paper, people were looking for alternatives, and that was difficult for us.”
Alternatives flowing into the plant included paper towels and wet wipes, which clog equipment, allowing other solids to spill into the system, damaging water pumps.
As businesses closed in response to Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders, Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator Stevie Osborn said the facility also experienced an influx of cooking grease.
“We think that was probably due to a lot restaurants doing some deep cleaning,” Osborn explained. “When it comes through, it plugs up the small holes in the Helisieve we use to separate the larger solids from the water.”
A Helisieve is a fine screen used in wastewater treatment to separate, convey and dewater solids for removal to a landfill.
Waste Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Daniel Rodriguez said cooking grease liquifies during the cooking process, but when dumped into the sewer system, its temperature drops and the grease returns to a solid state.
