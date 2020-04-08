Wyoming’s coronavirus case total increased by nine to total 230 on Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 patients to recover from the illness increased by 32.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced in its daily coronavirus update that nine new new cases were detected in four counties, with Laramie County gaining five for a new total of 53. New cases were also reported in Crook, Natrona and Teton counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Laramie County had 53 cases; Teton County had 45; Fremont County had 38; Natrona County had 27; Sheridan County had 12; Campbell had nine; Johnson had eight; Sweetwater had six; Washakie had five; Albany, Carbon, Converse and Lincoln counties each had four, and Crook, Goshen and Uinta had three. Park and Sublette counties had one case each.
However, the number of recoveries also increased on Wednesday, growing to 94 from Tuesday’s total of 62.
Recoveries were seen in each of the counties where a coronavirus infection has been confirmed, with the exception of Crook County.
A recovery is considered to have occurred when a patient has gone three days without any symptoms.
Laramie County recorded 21 recoveries, while Teton County saw 19.
The Department of Health also began sharing statistics Wednesday on “probable” coronavirus cases, defined as someone who is suffering from the symptoms of coronavirus and has been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the illness but has not yet been tested.
The department set the number of probable cases at 73 in 14 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of probable cases at 16, with Teton County reporting 14.
Also on Wednesday, Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, said she believes that by heeding the public health orders and recommendations to self-isolate, the state’s residents have “flattened the curve” in the coronavirus pandemic, helping to avoid overwhelming the state’s health care system.
However, she said during a news conference with Gov. Mark Gordon she did not know when the state could expect to see its case numbers peak and then begin to decline.
“I don’t want to say the peak will be in mid-May; we don’t have enough certainty in that to reassure people that will happen,” she said. “What we have done is through the public health orders we’ve written, we’ve flattened the curve.”
Gordon agreed the state’s residents appear to be traveling and gathering less, as he had recommended. However, he also said he had asked the state Game and Fish Commission to consider suspending the sale of short-term fishing licenses for out-of-state residents as a way to discourage travel into the state.
Meanwhile, more events and activities continue to be canceled in the face of restrictions on personal movement imposed by the coronavirus.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Tuesday it canceled all spring high school sports because of the uncertainty created by COVID-19.
“Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19, we are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events,” the WHSAA’s board of directors said in a statement on the organization’s website. “We … understand the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors.”
COVID-19 also led to the cancelation of summer performances by Casper’s Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, only the second time the group has canceled its season since its founding in 1957.
The group said it was growing increasingly difficult to prepare for the 2020 season because of the shutdown of uniform manufacturing companies, a lack of available housing, the cancelation of shows and the closure of the group’s spring training facility.
In other developments:
Worker concerns: Carbon County commissioners expressed concern Tuesday over the number of contract workers traveling to the county to work on major energy projects. Commission Chairman John Johnson said he was concerned that the influx of workers could create a strain for some of the county’s small communities such as Medicine Bow and Hanna.
“These people are coming from all over the country,” he said. “And we don’t know the extent of what they can be bringing into our community.”
Doctor deployed: A Sheridan doctor who is a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve is being deployed to New York City to help battle the coronavirus outbreak there. Dr. Cheryl Varner, an ear, nose and throat specialist, will go to New York after a two-week training period. In New York, Varner will join thousands of other deployed military doctors, nurses and medical aides. Most of those deployed will be stationed at a convention center converted into a militarized field hospital.
Expo online: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has moved its annual Wyoming Outdoor Expo online. The “Expo at Home” is an online event that features hundreds of outdoor-inspired activities and learning opportunities, according to a news release from the department. The Outdoor Expo for years offered an opportunity for visitors to speak with vendors of different outdoor equipment, such as fishing and camping goods, as well as take in educational exhibits.
To see this year’s Expo at Home, visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Education/WGFD-at-home.
Donation: First Lady Jennie Gordon’s “Wyoming Hunger Initiative” has donated $40,000 to anti-hunger organizations in every county in Wyoming. The funds are to be used specifically to feed families during the coronavirus outbreak. A second round of funding is planned for distribution in May.
Future plans: Wyoming must prepare for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to market itself, according to an executive with a Wyoming advertising firm. Kurt Box, speaking during a webinar hosted by Gillette’s Energy Capital Economic Development, said Wyoming must position itself for the tourism traffic that will occur when the “all-clear” signal is given.
“We do think that when this clears, Wyoming is one of the states people are going to want to come visit,” said Jessica Sedars, executive director for both the Gillette Main Street and the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Renovation delayed: Work to renovate the Albany County Courthouse has been put on hold until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Bill Gorman, Albany County’s engineer, said the contractor on the job will probably stop work for 30 to 60 days. “They’ve been plugging along up until now trying to get as much done as they can, but now it’s becoming a little bit more dangerous for the employees to be working in close proximity,” he said.
