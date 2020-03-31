CHEYENNE (WNE) -– More than 50 Wyoming kids with critical illnesses had pending wishes with the Make-A-Wish Foundation before the coronavirus spread across the U.S. Now, for the safety of the children and families, a majority of those wishes are on hold for the time being.
Cruises, trips to Disney World and tropical vacations will have to wait until the coronavirus threat is mitigated and traveling is safe.
In the meantime, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has organized a Messages of Hope campaign to help keep the kids in high spirits, according to Wish and Communications Coordinator Jenna VonHofe.
“We just want to ensure that our kids are still excited about their wish, and we want to continue to share the hope and joy that a wish can provide for a child,” VonHofe said.
Those interested in participating in the challenge can record a short video, post a picture or write a positive note to post on social media for a child waiting on a wish. In your post, be sure to include the Make-A-Wish social media handles (@MakeAWishWY on Facebook and @MakeAWish_WY on Twitter) and the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting.
Due to closures and safety restrictions with travel, a majority of Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 56 pending wishes are on hold. Eight of the trips were already planned and ready to go, but they will have to wait until things return to normal.
While VonHofe said pushing the trips back was difficult, their main focus right now is on keeping their wish families safe.
