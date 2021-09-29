The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 372 on Wednesday, according to Department of Health figures.
The department’s regular coronavirus update said it received 446 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases Wednesday, along with 89 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 163, leaving the state with 4,034 active cases, an increase of 372 from Tuesday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 681; Fremont County had 399; Campbell County had 398; Laramie had 321; Sweetwater had 287; Uinta had 222; Park had 209; Sheridan had 192; Albany had 166; Lincoln had 159; Washakie had 138; Converse had 119; Sublette had 107; Teton had 103; Goshen had 98; Big Horn had 97; Carbon had 84; Crook had 59; Platte had 58; Johnson had 45; Weston had 40; Niobrara had 33, and Hot Springs had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 89,965 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in March 2020. Of those, 84,935 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus went down by two Wednesday to total 208.
The highest number of patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 39, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 34 COVID patients.
