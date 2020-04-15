TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Goshen County Clerk of District Court Kathi Rickard has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft.
Rickard originally pleaded not guilty to six felony theft counts, but changed her plea during a hearing on Thursday. The complete details of her plea bargain were unavailable due to restrictions on entering government buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rickard was accused of taking advantage of her elected post to steal more than $200,000 from the court clerk’s office between the time she was elected in 2014 and when she resigned in 2018.
Court documents show that the discrepancies in the office’s accounts started small at a few hundred dollars in 2014, but quickly escalated to the point that Rickard was allegedly stealing thousands of dollars per month throughout most of her time as an elected official.
During the time Rickard was in office, $209,228.86 disappeared from the office’s accounts.
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by DCI Agent Michael Carlson, an investigation was launched into the Eighth Judicial District Court’s books after then-deputy clerk Brandi Correa approached Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer to notify him that a pair of checks issued by the court had been returned and marked NSF – non-sufficient funds.
Brandi Correa, now the Clerk of District Court, looked into the issue, and found more than $100,000 was missing from the office’s bank accounts, which were maintained and administered by Rickard.
