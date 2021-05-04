The deaths of three more Wyoming residents are being attributed to the coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the three deaths that occurred in March and April brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the illness to 710.
One of the victims was an older Albany County man who died in April. The department said the man was living at an out-of-state long-term care facility at the time of his death.
An older Uinta County woman, a resident of a long-term care facility, died in April and a Sweetwater County man died in March.
The announcement came as department figures showed the number of active COVID cases in Wyoming increased by 18 on Tuesday to total 459.
