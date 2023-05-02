Proposed remake of school system is intriguing, but more details are needed
From the April 30 Casper Star-Tribune:
For most of us, attending school involved being part of the crowd. We began with a set of classmates in elementary school, and for the most part, we graduated high school with the same students. We progressed at the same pace as our classmates, too. The really smart kids advanced to the next grade at the same time as the students who found academic life more challenging. Students on track to attend college worked at roughly the same pace as those who planned to get a trade job after high school.
That system still exists in Wyoming schools, but possibly not for much longer. The state’s top educational institutions recently agreed to partner on a series of pilot projects that would upend the existing system in favor of one centered around competency-based learning. For the first time, the Wyoming Board of Education, the state Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office are formally partnering on the effort.
What is competency-based learning? It’s a system based on individual student progress rather than one that advances students based on the time they’ve been in school. That approach, while it might be unfamiliar to many of us, has advantages over a traditional system. It’s more flexible, for one, meaning students can advance when they’re ready, rather than when a specific period of time has passed. It also allows students to pursue more of what interests them.
Plus, it acknowledges an important reality that led many of us to struggle during our own time in school: We all learn differently. Some of us flourish in a traditional setting, taking notes as teachers speak and then testing to show our mastery of a subject. But others retain more through experiential learning, working with our hands rather than a pencil and a notebook. Under this new system, a student might earn credits by working for a state agency on research rather than by taking tests in a classroom.
The concept is certainly intriguing. And we’re glad to see our educational leaders focused on improving our school system rather than wasting time on distracting fights like the former superintendent (no one seems to be talking about those “apocalyptic” changes to USDA policies anymore). But we’d like to see more details as this initial work progresses. This would be a dramatic reworking of our school system, which requires transparency and public participation to succeed.
It’s also essential that teachers play a role in this change. After all, they are the ones who would be tasked with implementing it. There needs to be buy-in from teachers for it to succeed, and that buy-in comes through ownership in the process. But just as importantly, teachers are the closest ones to the classroom. They know things that an administrator or other official may not.
There’s also the question of cost. There’s no price tag yet for this educational remake. But that cost means state lawmakers will have to go along with the plan by appropriating funds for it. That will be no small feat in a statehouse that’s been bitterly divided over the question of spending.
But that’s no reason not to explore this system more fully. Even the most ardent supporters of public schools would acknowledge that our existing system isn’t perfect. Not enough of our students are meeting performance goals. Too many of them are still being left behind. That’s why the backers of this system deserve credit for asking a simple but essential question: Can we be doing better? Pursuing this new approach will almost certainly provide some answers.
Drivers, pedestrians have roles to play in reducing collisions
From the May 1 Cody Enterprise:
We are heartened that a Cody High School student struck by a pickup truck earlier this month is on the road to recovery.
This is a happy ending to an unfortunate accident, but many such collisions don’t end so well. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,516 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2020. On average, a pedestrian died every 81 minutes in 2020, according to the NHTSA.
Both pedestrians and drivers have roles to play in reducing the number of these collisions.
Drivers should look for pedestrians everywhere, as they may not be walking in designated crossing areas, and may be hard to see, especially at night. Be especially alert in areas where children may be present, such as school zones.
Respect speed limits and traffic signals. And if a vehicle in front of you is stopped at a crosswalk, don’t try to pass it.
Pedestrians can also help ensure their own safety. Walk on sidewalks and in designated crossings.
When you can’t, walk facing traffic and as far from vehicles as possible. When crossing, wait for a gap in traffic that allows you enough time to cross safely and watch for traffic as you cross.
Pedestrians should never assume drivers see them. Try to make eye contact with drivers if possible, and wear bright clothes during the day and reflective materials at night to draw the driver’s attention.
Most importantly, pedestrian safety requires both walkers and drivers to be aware and alert at all times. If you’re wearing headphones, you might not hear a car horn. If you’re distracted by a text on your phone or a passenger in your vehicle, you may not see the pedestrian crossing right in front of you.
Taking time to be aware and in the moment can be the difference between life and death. So slow down, pay attention and get home safely.
— By Stephen Dow
Communication is a two-way street
From the April 26 Cody Enterprise:
Now that the city of Cody has hired Atlas Strategic Communications and has a rough draft of a communications plan, the question is will communications between the city and its residents improve?
Communications is a two-way street.
No communication is taking place if one is talking, but nobody is listening or paying attention.
The same applies to blogs, videos, newsletters or any other method of communication.
Our first suggestion to the city and Atlas is to track the effectiveness of the different methods. Are they working? How many people are paying attention? How many are watching the blog from the electrical department?
Our second suggestion is, since communication is a two-way street, residents need to be able to provide input to the city.
How easy is it for residents to ask a question and how quickly will that question be answered?
If an entity invites comments online, often those comments are rude, derogatory and anonymous. Is the city prepared to handle that or isn’t input by the community going to be allowed?
Most importantly, is the attempt at enhanced communications engaging the residents of Cody?
How many people now know who represents their ward on the city council? Why should they care?
Not all of that responsibility should fall on Atlas. It should be a priority and a responsibility for all citizens to be knowledgeable about government at all levels.
We should all know and care who our elected representatives are and how they are voting.
We should all be aware of how our government at all levels is spending our money.
It is important to be involved, and it is crucial to remember in this country we have government “of the people, by the people and for the people.”
— By John Malmberg
Incinerator is promising; we need another
From the April 26 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
When a severe outbreak of chronic wasting disease hits Jackson Hole, the consequences could be devastating for wildlife populations, tourism, hunting and the health of the ecosystem.
By installing a carcass incinerator this winter, National Elk Refuge officials made great strides in the fight against the fatal disease that impacts elk, deer and moose. The incinerator provides a safe and efficient way to dispose of potentially infected carcasses, an improvement over tossing them in a boneyard. This is an important piece of managing CWD in the region, and National Elk Refuge officials should be praised for taking this proactive approach. It’s a significant step forward.
Sadly, though, the prion-vaporizing machine is solely for Elk Refuge animals. State and local wildlife managers have been hoping to partner on an incinerator that could be used to dispose of roadkill, hunter-harvested animal remains and other carcasses, but progress seems to have stalled.
To address CWD across the region, agencies should place an additional incinerator at Teton County’s trash transfer station. Wyoming Game and Fish, hunters, and others can use it for the safe disposal of all types of animal carcasses without having to transport them to other parts of the state, thereby eliminating time, money, gas and risk of disease transmission.
There should also be attention paid to scavengers who rely on carcasses. Biologists must consider the health of those populations.
Incineration is not the only solution to managing CWD. Wildlife management officials must also continue taking proactive measures to reduce the spread of the disease, such as restoring a wide range of habitat, weaning animals from feedgrounds where clustering spreads the disease more easily, and implementing other measures to reduce the density of wildlife populations.
It is crucial that wildlife management officials, hunters and others work together to be proactive and prevent the spread of CWD, even before it’s officially detected, to protect the unique and valuable wildlife populations of Jackson Hole. A severe outbreak of CWD would have far-reaching impacts that could take decades to overcome. It is in everyone’s interest to work together to address this critical issue and ensure the long-term health and sustainability of Jackson Hole’s wildlife and ecosystem.
Our people turn out time and again to help others
From the April 27 Lovell Chronicle:
Wyoming people are generous with their time and elbow grease – that according to recent data concerning volunteerism released by AmeriCorps, a federal agency for national service and volunteerism.
The research data, based on a survey conducted by AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census Bureau, includes formal volunteerism via organizations and informal work alike for the year 2021, when the nation was still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to AmeriCorps, Wyoming was the only state in the nation to show an increase in volunteering in 2021, with 39.2 percent of residents participating in “formal volunteering” in that year, up from 33 percent in 2017. Many more participated in informal helping.
Utah edged Wyoming for formal volunteerism in 2021 with 40.7 percent of residents volunteering.
AmeriCorps attributes Wyoming’s increase in volunteerism in the midst of the pandemic to our state’s wide-open spaces, which made it easier for volunteers to keep working safely during the pandemic, but we believe there’s much more to it. After all, wide open spaces don’t do a volunteer much good during a long Wyoming winter.
Rather, we attribute the high volunteer rate to the kind, bighearted spirit of our local population. Remember the pandemic days? People came out in droves to help others, support small businesses and reach out in myriad ways.
Or how about the hailstorm of 2018? On that evening, mayhem erupted in Lovell and the surrounding area, with extreme winds knocking down trees, not to mention the damage of the hail itself. People came out in force, chainsaws and other tools in hand, to remove trees and limbs from streets and off cars and homes throughout the community. No one had to call for it. People simply responded, some going door to door.
Last Friday, the North Big Horn Senior Center honored those who volunteered in various ways during the past year. Director Julie Durham counted 57 volunteers, in total,
though only 15 were present to be recognized.
There are many other volunteers working for various organizations throughout our community, some of the effort organized and much of it simple reaching out to help others in need. From the hospital and care center to the schools, people in our neck of the woods offer a helping hand again and again, not to mention the individual acts of kindness shown to members of a given church or the elderly.
This Friday morning, dozens of students and adults are expected to turn out for the first Lovell Day of Service, which is joining forces with the local efforts of Global Youth Service Day begun in 2022. Organized through the JustServe.org website, the Day of Service will deploy volunteers to the public library, senior center, Bighorn Canyon visitor center, Rose City West, Constitution Park, Hunt Canal, the Foster Gulch Golf Course, Lovell-Kane Museum and more. Food will also be gathered for the Lovell Food Pantry.
Darece Grant is doing incredible work putting this day of service together and deserves our thanks for her hard organizational efforts, but she would tell you it’s a labor of love, born from her love of our community and the knowledge that people will come through to help.
Go to JustServe.org and type 82431 in the search bar, or simply come to the senior center Friday at 9 a.m. Compared to last year, Friday looks to be a great day to get out into our community.
Wide open spaces leading to volunteering? Maybe. But we prefer to think of it as big hearts doing good work for the benefit of others.
— By David Peck
Being good neighbors
From the April 27 Northern Wyoming News:
With last week’s action by the Washakie County Commissioners to finalize the purchase of the home at 603 North Road 11 for the new ambulance station, it is time for the community to move forward and make this move work best for everyone.
The commissioners listened to concerns and mitigation requests from neighbors Dick Kroger and DJ Vanderwerff at their April 18 meeting.
Some of the mitigation requests are reasonable and the county, wanting to be good neighbors, are considering several of them. In fact, the commissioners had already agreed to consider many of them prior to the April 18 meeting including a privacy fence, silencing sirens until the ambulance arrives at US 16 and silencing the back-up alarm when possible.
Landscaping was another request, which is not unreasonable, and I think something the county would want regardless of where the station was located.
Two of the mitigation requests seemed a bit out of touch for any new neighbor, including mitigating daily noise. Would Vanderwerff and Kroger make the same request if the average citizen had purchased the property? Would they tell a family that kids could not play outdoors because they were too noisy?
The other request of having ambulances only respond when specifically requested is just unsafe for the community and for the fire department. The ambulance responds to every fire call, not necessarily because citizens might be injured by the fire but for the firefighters themselves who can get injured fighting fires. They head to ballgames, rodeos, demolition derbies to stand by in case of an emergency. That is a good thing for this community.
A walking path was also mentioned and something the commissioners are considering.
Through the courts, and public hearings neighbors have had a chance to voice concerns and while the commissioners are opting to honor the purchase agreement, they are working to be good neighbors in the area.
Cody Regional Health ambulance crews, by all accounts, have been good neighbors in Worland along Robertson Avenue and in Basin where they also have a station in a residential area.
While I appreciate the concerns expressed by the Krogers and Vanderwerff, my hope is that they welcome the Cody Regional Health ambulance crews into their neighborhood.
Now is not the time for the sentiment that Dick Kroger has been on record many times stating “they are not wanted.” Now is the time to welcome the ambulance crews as you would any neighbor to the area.
Those in the neighborhood who are concerned need to extend a welcoming hand to the crews and be good neighbors and I hope the crews will in turn extend a good neighbor handshake to them.
If the county, Cody Regional Health and the neighbors in the area of the 600 block of North Road 11 all work to be good neighbors, having the ambulance station there will be good for everyone.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Merits of a ‘slippery slope’ argument?
From the April 25 Powell Tribune:
How slippery can a slippery slope really be?
The phrase has been used for decades, generally as a way to express the fear that one relatively minor action may open the door to a bigger action later one.
People have worried about Red Flag laws or banning bump stocks leading to banning many semiautomatic rifles. Or approving medical marijuana leading to approving recreational marijuana.
It’s not a bad argument in a lot of respects, but it has its limits.
Last week, three of five Park County Commissioners voted against a request for a sign variance for a property owner just outside Ralston to add a back side to a billboard that already has two signs on one side.
The vote went along with a recommendation from the planning department to deny the variance.
The property owner said he didn’t understand why the back of a billboard would be better than simply another side to the billboard, especially after WYDOT had given approval for it, but that wasn’t the main reason two of the three commissioners who sank the request gave for voting in opposition.
As both initial commissioners who spoke against approval noted, (Chair Dossie Overfield made the rare tie breaking no vote) the main issue was that the applicant had already requested and been approved for a variance to build a billboard with total sign size over regulations for the zoning area the year before.
“What’s the next variance, another sign?” Commissioner Scott Steward said. “It is a slippery slope.”
Commissioner Lee Livingston agreed and the specter of more Powell Highway property owners asking for variances was raised — the slope getting more slippery.
While it’s true some property owners could see a second variance approval as a sign it’s open season on hunting sign variances on the Powell Highway, I hope the decision to deny the variance was more than just concerns of that slippery slope. These are, after all, smart commissioners who have done a very good job leading the county through lean and now fatter times financially (or in Steward’s case, led the sheriff’s office very well until recently).
Billboard signs can, after all, be distracting and they don’t exactly match a bucolic landscape, although Commissioner Lloyd Thiel (who voted yes along with Commissioner Scott Mangold) has a point in saying this land right outside town doesn’t have a whole lot of other uses.
And, as the property owner was already approved for a second billboard sign on this land last year, is this closing the barn doors after the cows have already left?
After writing this editorial late last week, I weighed the slippery slope argument myself in a work issue, so I can certainly sympathize with the merits of the argument. However, I think most people would have seen this approval as a valid exception.
As Thiel said during the deliberation, isn’t that why the commissioners are there, to make decisions on variances? The commissioners always have the power to halt a slippery slope, although its understandable they might not want it to get too slippery.
— By Zac Taylor
Educate yourself before jumping into animal ownership
From the April 27 Thermopolis Independent Record:
After several years and the efforts of a number of community members, chickens and selected other small animals, are now allowed to be raised within the town limits of Thermopolis.
In a story that begins on page 1 of this issue of the Thermopolis Independent Record, you can read comments from the recent town council meeting where three ordinances regarding Limited Urban Agriculture Animals were passed.
Mayor Adam Estenson said the ordinances will be reviewed in March of 2024 to determine their success.
On page 11 of this issue, the legal language of all three ordinances appears in the public notices. We urge you to read the notices carefully, especially if you are considering housing the animals included therein.
Chicken/ducks, rabbits and small goats are the animals included in the newly adopted town ordinances.
We also urge you to get informed and educate yourself before bringing these animals into your backyard. Just as with any animal, there is a high level of commitment that is made when a person agrees to be the caretaker for an animal.
In last week’s issue, we had a story about a free University of Wyoming publication that is available titled “Raising Backyard Chickens.” Visit https://bit.ly/wyo-chickens for a free downloadable copy of the guide. Similar information is available regarding all the animals included in the ordinances.
For your sake, your neighbor’s sake and for the sake of the future of the freedom to have the animals within the town of Thermopolis, we urge you to do all you can to be responsible owners of these or any animals.
Our Community
From the April 25 Torrington Telegram:
I would like to begin by saying I know that everyone can find negative things to say about anything and that I know every place has its downsides. With that said, in my opinion, we are lucky to have a community like ours. I feel like our sense of community here in Torrington and even Goshen County as a whole is very strong. Not every place has people who are as quick to come together and support each other as we do.
Whether it be for local students, families in need or really for any other reason, our community is quick to come together and provide support. Plenty of members of our community show their support at our school sports teams and other events, fundraisers and local businesses. On many different occasions, I’ve seen everyone come together to provide aid to local families who are facing extremely difficult circumstances.
We have several great individuals in our community, community leaders and local businesses that always make it a priority to help provide funding for important events, projects and groups. There are many different places around town where these people are listed and thanked for their support, like the library and 4-H. These people also volunteer to be coaches, helping hands or take on other roles.
In addition, we also have many great opportunities and resources available, like the college and Goshen County 4-H grounds and offices. The leaders of those organizations are also community-minded individuals and drive the organization towards goals that benefit the community as a whole.
On average, our community is filled with caring individuals who stand up and together for what they believe in. Everyone benefits from this, from our children to our local businesses. As a result, our community is vibrant and positive more often than not. We know we can count on each other and enjoy doing things together.
We are really lucky; our community could look and feel vastly different. This is a great place to live.
— By Cynthia Sheeley
WTE offers thumbs up and down 4-29-23
From the April 29 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Cheyenne Police annual report reflects openness to feedback
UP to Chief Mark Francisco and his command staff for being receptive to our feedback last year at this time and for including crime statistics in the Cheyenne Police Department’s 2022 Annual Report.
Although last year’s report included information about the types of calls officers were responding to and their use of force, it lacked data that would indicate whether crime was increasing or decreasing. This year, the report includes four pages of information drawn from the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which is the system used by the FBI for uniform crime data reporting.
Two pages are a month-by-month breakdown of 37 NIBRS “Group A” offenses from January 2021 through December 2022. These include all of the major offenses, including assault, burglary, larceny, robbery, fraud, homicide, sex offenses, homicide/manslaughter and more.
Rather than just provide the raw data, though, Chief Francisco and his staff also provide two pages that interpret the data, with one offering a five-year comparison of Group A and Group B offenses, and the other highlighting annual comparisons for six Group A offenses.
The good news is that crime was down 4% overall from 2021 numbers, including assault, burglary, and theft of or from vehicles. This likely reflects an increased enforcement focus in those areas. The only increase highlighted was shoplifting cases, although a deeper look into the raw data shows increases in drug-related charges, fraud/counterfeiting and certain types of sex offenses. (To read the full report, visit tinyurl.com/cpd-annual-report-2022.)
While we’d like to see the department include percentages of cases solved, as well as percentages in the “Watching for bias” section, the 2022 report is a vast improvement from the year before.
A tip of the hat to CPD, not only for the work they do every day “Protecting the legend,” but for being receptive to feedback and open to sharing this kind of information with residents of the community they serve.
New way to give at annual event will help people get a solid start
UP to the Cheyenne Day of Giving and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County for creating a new way for residents to help out during next month’s annual donation event.
For the first time, residents will be able to donate gently used household furnishings, such as chairs, tables, beds, kitchen appliances, dishes and silverware, etc. These items will be incorporated into Habitat’s Fresh Start program, which helps people transition into a new living space from homelessness, domestic violence or recovery.
Instead of sitting in empty rooms that lack furniture or eating off paper plates using plastic utensils, the goal is to provide the things most of us take for granted in our living spaces, but couldn’t afford to buy right away if we were starting from scratch.
We encourage everyone to do a little spring cleaning before May 12 and consider what can be donated to help give others in our community a solid start.
Secretary of state should support already secure election processes
DOWN to Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray for meeting with Douglas Frank, a former high school math and science teacher from Ohio who travels the country throwing around unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.
The state’s top elected official in charge of elections should be focused on working with clerks in all 23 counties to ensure voters have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of Wyoming’s elections. Instead, he continues to promote false accusations of unsecured voting machines and other issues.
He even went so far as to remove information that former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan had posted to the office’s website that detailed the efforts made to ensure election security. (Thanks to the Internet Archive’s Way Back Machine, it is archived at tinyurl.com/wyo-election-security.)
As that web page said, “The foundation for Wyoming’s elections is built on four core principles: security, accessibility, integrity and transparency.” Since he took office in January, Mr. Gray has decreased transparency, worked with his former colleagues in the Legislature to reduce access to the state’s primary elections, and continued to cast doubt on the security and integrity of the election process.
Instead of meeting with people who peddle conspiracy theories and sending out press releases trying to convince people he’s doing a good job, Mr. Gray should dig in and do the work voters (securely) elected him to do.
Governor’s second mental health summit keeps spotlight on top priority
UP to Gov. Mark Gordon and others involved in his second mental health summit, which was held earlier this month in Casper.
Not only did the event continue to spotlight one of the state’s most serious issues, it offered encouraging signs that impactful change is in the works.
Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson shared that his agency is working to ensure that high-needs individuals don’t fall through the cracks and that the state will reimburse providers for achieving specific outcomes. He noted where money is already being spent to address certain challenges, as well as where more is needed.
Two state lawmakers — Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, and Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander — offered their support for the issue and the need to address it, both with legislation and additional funding.
Although we share Gov. Gordon’s disappointment that lawmakers failed to provide a permanent source of funding for Wyoming’s 24/7 suicide prevention hotline, we’re encouraged by what we’ve heard since then. Now, we need to make sure these state officials follow through on their promises.
David Adler: Supreme Court’s first big decision on state powers
In February 1793, in Chisholm v. Georgia, the U.S. Supreme Court, fully mindful of the evolving political and legal tensions surrounding the nature of the nation-state relationship, rendered its first important decision on the scope of state authority.
Chisholm, a citizen of South Carolina, sued the State of Georgia for failure to pay him for goods delivered to the state. In short, Chisholm was trying to collect a debt. But the “great cause” in this suit, as Justice James Iredell characterized it, presented the critical issue of whether a state could be sued in federal court by residents of another state. Georgia invoked “sovereign immunity” and denied the premise that the Court had jurisdiction to hear the case.
Edmund Randolph, the Attorney General of the United States and a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, argued the case on behalf of Chisholm. It was common at that point in our history for the attorney general to represent private clients to compensate for the low salary of the office. Randolph argued that the Court had jurisdiction to hear the case by virtue of Article III of the Constitution, which extended the judicial power to cases and controversies “between a State and citizens of another State.”
More than one Antifederalist had noticed the phrase in Article III and suspected that it might be used to subvert state sovereignty. Did that clause, in fact, mean that a resident of one state could sue another state in federal court? The language certainly suggested it, but some of the Constitution’s defenders sought to soothe the fear and denied that states might be hauled into federal court under this provision, for the sovereign is not subject to suit.
Randolph was in a good position to know the meaning of the clause.
In the Convention, he was a key member of the Committee of Detail, which drafted most of Article III. He was joined on the committee by James Wilson who, appointed to the original Supreme Court by President George Washington, wrote the major opinion in Chisholm.
Justice Wilson, second in importance to James Madison as an architect of the Constitution and nicknamed the “professor” because of his deep learning and knowledge of our legal system, appealed to nationalist principles in upholding the Court’s jurisdiction to hear the case.
Wilson began with the principle that the people of the United States form a nation, making ridiculous the “haughty notions of state independence, state sovereignty and state supremacy.” He wrote: “As to the purposes of the Union, therefore, Georgia is not a sovereign state.” Wilson’s opinion in Chisholm remains a powerful justification of both the Court’s decision and the United States as nation and not merely a league of sovereign states.
Wilson’s repudiation of the claim of state immunity was grounded in language as strong as that later used by Justice John Marshall. Sovereignty, he stated, is not to be found in the states, but in the people. The Constitution was created by the “People of the United States,” who did not surrender any sovereign power to the states.
A state, he wrote, is a “body of free persons united together for their common benefit.” Wilson declared that if a free individual is amenable to the courts, the same should be true of the state. If a dishonest state willfully refuses to perform a contract, should it be permitted “to insult justice” by being permitted to declare, “I am a sovereign state?”
Justice Wilson concluded that the American people had established a nation for national purposes. They never intended to exempt states from national jurisdiction. Instead, they expressly provided in Article III, in clear language and “with precise accuracy” that the judicial power extends to “controversies between a state and citizens of another state.”
Chisholm’s victory — the ability to sue a state to recover a debt — was a victory for many citizens at the time since states had been playing fast and loose in fiscal matters for years. But the doctrine placed states in jeopardy since, if enforced, it might expose them to harassment by a swarm of creditors.
The Supreme Court had very clearly acknowledged that they were being asked to make their first great question about the nature of the union, and had directly stated, as Justice Wilson declared, “for purposes of the Union, Georgia is not a sovereign state.” The answer certainly was correct, if the union was to have meaning, but 1793 probably was too soon to state it so boldly.
A storm of controversy, formed by all sides, engulfed the Court, and its decision. A constitutional amendment — the 11th Amendment — denying that states were suable in federal courts was proposed and ratified in 1798.
The Court’s ruling in Chisholm opened a window into the dilemma that the judiciary faces when it renders an opinion which, while firmly grounded in the text of the Constitution and the aims of its drafters, faces enormous resistance across the nation. It may be said that the Court fulfilled its duty to say what the law is, leaving to the citizenry the opportunity to exercise its right to amend the Constitution to reflect new and changing circumstances.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
