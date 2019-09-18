AFTON (WNE) — On September 12, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 138 on US 191 north of Pinedale, Wyoming. Around 1:50 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.
A 2006 Polaris Sportsman ATV was traveling westbound on a private roadway. The driver of the Polaris failed to see a northbound 2015 Subaru WRX and pulled into the northbound lane. The Subaru collided with the Polaris before crossing into the southbound lane and colliding with a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Polaris has been identified as 93-year-old Bondurant, Wyoming resident William D. Saunders. Saunders was not wearing a helmet and transported to the St. Johns Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Subaru has been identified as 26-year-old Denver, Colorado resident Sean Jordan. Jordan was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash. The first passenger Subaru has been identified as 29-year-old Denver, Colorado resident Meghan Ceselsky. Ceselsky was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the St. Johns Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver in the Chevrolet has been identified as 50-year-old Jackson, Wyoming resident John Clover. Clover was wearing his seatbelt and transported by private vehicle to St. Johns Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Driver inattention on the part of Saunders is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
