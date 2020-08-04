PINEDALE (WNE) — An April 15 citation to a gym owner saying she violated a public health order was dismissed last month by the prosecution.
Jennifer R. Ramsey, owner of the Iron Bar Gym, was cited that day by Undersheriff Logan Gehlhausen for opening for customers while Wyoming was under a strict public health order that restricted certain businesses in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramsey pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge via videoconference and requested a six-person jury trial.
Sublette County Deputy Attorney Clayton Melinkovich filed the misdemeanor – the only one reported in Sublette County and perhaps western Wyoming at that time – in Circuit Court as well as the June 17 motion to dismiss the charge “without prejudice in the interests of justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.