Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.