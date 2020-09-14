The University of Wyoming is returning to its phased reopening plan, entering Phase 2 on Tuesday after an extended pause went into effect on Sept. 2 after seven students tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases triggered a provision in the university’s COVID-19 contingency plan that required a five-day pause to allow it to determine next steps.
This particular pause was extended on Sept. 7 for an additional five days so the university could see whether the Labor Day holiday weekend had led to an outbreak. Sept. 7 was also the day that UW was scheduled to begin Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which would include the start of face-to-face instruction for first-year seminars and some pharmacy and graduate courses, according to a UW statement released on Monday.
Phase 2, according to the university’s website, anticipates an increase from the 1,500 students allowed on campus during Phase 1 to 3,500 students.
“The pause succeeded in allowing us to get a better handle on the testing data and in taking necessary actions to help limit transmission of the virus,” said UW President Ed Seidel in the statement. “Now, we’re ready to resume the phased return plan, with additional measures in place to keep the campus as safe as possible. For us to avoid another pause and proceed to the next phase Sept. 28, everyone — on campus or off — must adhere to those measures and avoid large off-campus gatherings where distancing and/or face protection are not employed.”
UW reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and it said that all but four had been detected through the university’s bridge testing program through Vault Health. Twenty of the new cases are students. Seven are employees, according to the university’s statement. Three students living off campus who were exhibiting symptoms, and one without symptoms, were found to be infected in tests conducted by external providers.
According to the university, the total number of active cases is now 93, with 16 of the students living on campus, 64 students living off campus and 13 employees living off campus.
An additional 175 people are in a 14-day quarantine due to exposure to infected individuals. The total number of COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees since the pandemic began is 171, according to the university’s statement.
Phase 3 of the reopening plan is scheduled to begin Sept. 28, and it will allow all students to return to campus where instruction will be given in a mixture of in-person classes and remote learning.
The semester will conclude as the university enters Phase 4 on Nov. 23, when all classes and final exams will be conducted online.
