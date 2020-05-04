ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools in Rock Springs and Wamsutter will move to a four-day schedule beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, with most of the details to be worked out in the days ahead.
By a 4-3 vote, trustees approved and adopted the Alternative Task Force's recommendation of a schedule where students will attend school four days a week and staff will attend every other student day off for collaboration, professional development and/or planning each month.
The decision was made at a special board meeting conducted virtually on Tuesday evening.
Before the vote, Sweetwater No. 1 Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton gave a presentation on the Task Force's decision-making process, the final three options considered, and the results of staff and public surveys about the options.
More than 50 of the 100 public comments received were in support of a four-day school week, around 30 were opposed and others raised concerns, asked questions or recommended waiting to make a decision. Some questioned the timing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on families.
The next step is for Sweetwater District No. 1 to get permission from the Wyoming Department of Education to pursue the adopted four-day option. Once approved by the state, the option would guide the district's calendar committee as they develop calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. That committee would work out all the scheduling details.
