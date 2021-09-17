The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dropped by more than 100 on Friday to end the week.

Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 165 new laboratory-confirmed cases Friday and 150 new probable cases.

At the same time, the department received new reports of recoveries among 448 people with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 4,206 active cases, a decline of 133 from Thursday.

Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases with 719; Campbell County had 423; Fremont County had 365; Laramie County had 348; Sweetwater had 299; Sheridan had 283; Uinta had 272; Lincoln had 208; Park had 190; Converse had 167; Teton had 156; Albany had 150; Carbon had 87; Goshen had 80; Washakie had 72; Big Horn and Crook had 65; Sublette had 61; Hot Springs had 52; Platte had 40; Johnson had 37; Weston had 36, and Niobrara had 31.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 83,958 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 78,834 have recovered.