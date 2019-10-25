WAMSUTTER (WNE) – A Ford Mustang convertible struck a fire engine Wednesday after the crew responded to a rollover accident, and four Wamsutter volunteer firefighters were injured by the second crash.
The Wamsutter Volunteer Fire Department was working an accident scene of a single-vehicle rollover off the north side of westbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 170. The pickup truck involved in the rollover had just been towed away and the driver had escaped with minor injuries, according to a press release.
Around 8:30 p.m., while Wamsutter volunteer firefighters were working around Engine 1 to cleanup from the scene, a westbound Ford Mustang slid off the road at highway speeds and rear-ended the unoccupied fire engine.
Five crew members were standing in close proximately to the engine and two were impacted by the Mustang. Another was hit by the fire engine which was hit with such force it skidded forward several feet, striking the firefighter in the process. The fourth firefighter was slightly injured when trying to get out of the way of the oncoming car. The fifth firefighter was on the opposite side of the fire engine, standing with the driver from the previous accident, and neither were injured.
After the Mustang hit the fire engine, it careened into the middle of the westbound lanes, where the sole occupant, the driver, was trapped.
Wamsutter volunteer firefighters extricated the driver, and he was transported to Rawlins, where he was flown to Salt Lake City. His status is unknown.
The four injured firefighters were also transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County; they were all treated and released early Thursday morning.
The road conditions were slightly wet, and some ice was forming on Interstate 80 from several snow flurries.
