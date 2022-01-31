Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 43F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.