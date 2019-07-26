TORRINGTON (WNE) — The collapse of an irrigation tunnel along the Fort Laramie-Gering canal has threatened the livelihood of farmers in the Wyobraska area by cutting them off from a key irrigation resource, and red tape and small print might result in even bigger losses.
During a stakeholders meeting at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research Center, Vanessa Reishus, from Farm Credit Services of America, told several hundred producers who rely on the ditch that their insurance relies on what caused the collapse.
“The unfortunate issue with that is that you have to prove loss cause by natural occurrence,” she said. “We don’t know for sure what cause of loss was. I’m hoping they can say because of excess rains in spring, if that can be determined, that would be covered. If it’s not a covered loss, those acres are taken off policy and become uninsurable. That’s not a great thing, we don’t have an actual answer.”
Gering-Fort Laramie Supervisor Rick Preston said the exact cause of the collapse is still being investigated, but engineers do have an idea of what could have caused it. He said that wooden beams were used to reinforce the tunnel during construction, and those beams have deteriorated in the 102 years since.
“They’re thinking the cause was the timber rotting and the water that worked into the area,” he said. “That created a void, and the void become big enough that the upper soils couldn’t carry themselves.”
