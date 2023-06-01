JACKSON — A former Jackson Police Department lieutenant who argued that he was illegally forced to quit in 2020 was awarded $235,000 Friday following a federal trial in Cheyenne.
Roger Schultz, who served on the Jackson Police Department for 23 years, from 1997 until August 2020, filed the suit Aug. 24, 2021, claiming that he was denied due process by the town after he published a controversial social media post that led to pressure to resign in August 2020.
Schultz was originally seeking $1 million in damages, but after both sides rested their cases Thursday, the jury returned its verdict the following morning.
Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr and Police Chief Michelle Weber both testified in the case, which centered on whether Schultz was “constructively discharged,” defined as resigning as a result of a hostile work environment.
Kevin Gregory, who represented Schultz at the trial alongside James Lubing, praised the jury’s decision as a “loud and clear rebuke” of the Town of Jackson and Larry Pardee, who was town manager at the time.
“There is no longer any question or any debate that Roger was forced from his job without due process,” Gregory said. “In that regard we are thankful for the jury’s time and for their thoughtful decision.”
In court documents, the defendants argued that Schultz “voluntarily resigned” as an employee and that his due process rights were not violated.
The social media post that led to Schultz’s termination involved a possible sexual assault involving a minor and appeared on Facebook on Aug. 14, 2020. Schultz had been writing public posts on the Police Department’s website and Facebook page since 2017.
The joke played off the stereotype of police enjoying coffee and doughnuts and implied they might need some of each to do the math in the case.
According to court documents, Schultz published the following:
“On Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:26 p.m., we responded to a report of an underage female having sex with an adult. We will be investigating the case to determine if a crime has been committed and if we can prove that crime. You would think having sex with an underage juvenile would always be a crime. Not necessarily. There are a number of factors involved in deciding whether to file charges to include the age of those involved. Fortunately, determining the age difference of those involved doesn’t involve complex math, so we should be able to figure it out without too much trouble. Just as long as we have coffee and donuts (the ones with the little sprinkles on top) to get us through.”
Advocates for survivors of sexual violence, activists and politicians called the post flippant, harmful and inappropriate. Critics said the post could deter victims of sexual assault from coming forward for fear of not being taken seriously.
On Aug. 21, 2020, Michelle Weber, who is now Jackson’s police chief, visited Schultz at his home and told him he must tender his resignation, according to court documents.
Schultz stated that he was deprived of an informal pre-termination hearing as outlined in the Town of Jackson Policy Manual and that he felt forced to resign.
The acting chief of police at the time, Todd Smith, stated in a deposition quoted by Schultz’s attorneys that he believed Schultz had “no other choice” and that “it was apparent that the city manager wanted [Schultz] terminated or to resign.”
The town defendants argued that there was no forced resignation because Schultz never communicated directly with Pardee, who “was an ultimate and final policymaker in terms of the Town of Jackson’s employment and personnel policies.”
The town defendants vehemently argued that Pardee never asked Weber to instruct Schultz he would be fired if he didn’t resign.
Pardee also claimed qualified immunity, which protects government officials from liability for civil damages insofar as their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.
Pardee said he was never given notice that discussing possible employment sanctions and decisions with other administrators would be the basis for a constructive discharge claim.
John Bowers, the attorney representing the Town of Jackson and Pardee, wrote in an email that, considering the high demand that Schultz was making, he’s pleased with the verdict.
“Some cases require a trial to resolve the differences of the parties, and this was one of them,” Bowers wrote. “This is a win for the Town of Jackson and allows the Town to move forward providing for its citizens.
“Jackson is fortunate to have administration members who are dedicated to the public. The administration’s assistance in this case was invaluable and helped resolve the Plaintiff’s high demands with the good verdict.”
Town Manager Tyler Sinclair wrote in an email that the town “intends to utilize the verdict in this case as a learning opportunity to further improve human resource procedures and communication.”
“The Town of Jackson strives to treat all its employees with dignity and respect,” Sinclair wrote. “The Town places a high value on our employees, recognizing that our staff is our greatest asset in continuing to provide high quality municipal services. We thank the Judge and jury for their service.”
Town attorney Lea Colasuonno did not return a request for comment, nor did Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson.
This story was published on June 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.