JACKSON (WNE) — As a female heavy equipment operator for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Shirley Samuelson was part of a relatively exclusive club.
Samuelson, 62, was one of only six women operating heavy equipment — think snowplows and street sweepers — in District 3, which spans Teton, Sublette, Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln counties, when she was killed on the job Monday, according to figures provided by WYDOT public information officer Stephanie Harsha.
Samuelson died Monday when she got out of her street sweeper on Highway 22 on Teton Pass, just west of Coal Creek, to speak with a fellow WYDOT employee, and the street sweeper rolled downhill and ran over her, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin.
He said Samuelson sustained severe head and chest trauma. The man she was talking to was able to get out of the way and was uninjured, Brackin said.
It wasn’t immediately known Monday following the accident why the street sweeper, which Brackin said is equipped with an emergency braking system, rolled downhill and struck Samuelson.
“Being a female heavy equipment operator is somewhat rare to begin with, so she was part of a very special group,” Harsha said Tuesday. “And it takes a very strong, smart woman to do that kind of work.”
Harsha also lamented Samuelson’s loss, noting the unique presence she brought to her crew and the department.
“We’ll definitely miss her, and we’ll definitely miss the contributions she made to the WYDOT family as a whole,” Harsha said.
