CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two nurses at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, and to help mitigate the virus' spread, the hospital adopted a no-visitor policy that begins at 6 a.m. today.
Neither of the staff members were working in units with COVID-19 positive patients. So far, CRMC has treated three patients for coronavirus symptoms, and one of those three has been released from the hospital.
In addressing staff members who test positive for COVID-19, CRMC is following guidelines for health care worker care and treatment, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With about 2,100 staff members throughout the CRMC system, CRMC President and CEO Tim Thornell said while they hoped no employees would get the virus, it was "almost inevitable.”
CRMC has provided exceptions to the policy for certain groups of patients, including:
Maternity: One support person is allowed per 24-hour period.
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Two parents or guardians are allowed per 24-hour period.
Pediatric patients under the age of 18: Two parents or guardians are allowed per 24-hour period.
Patients with a medical or behavioral disability: One caregiver is allowed per 24-hour period.
End-of-life patients: Two visitors are allowed.
Outpatient procedures or surgery: If necessary, one person is allowed to accompany a patient for support.
No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed. If a patient comes to the emergency department with a minor child, the child will be allowed to remain with the patient if there is no other family member present to care for the child.
Visitors with a cold, flu-like symptoms or a fever are not allowed in the hospital unless they are seeking medical care.
