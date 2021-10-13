The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by almost 400 on Wednesday, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department’s regular coronavirus update said the state received reports of 300 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 139 probable cases on Wednesday.
At the same time, the department said it received new reports of 43 recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 3,565 active cases, an increase of 396 from Tuesday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 712; Campbell County had 324; Laramie County had 299; Fremont had 275; Sheridan had 232; Park and Uinta had 213; Sweetwater had 158; Goshen had 155; Albany had 135; Washakie had 134; Lincoln had 123; Converse had 86; Sublette had 77; Carbon had 76; Big Horn had 70; Platte had 67; Teton had 51; Weston had 49; Johnson had 40; Crook had 38; Niobrara had 24, and Hot Springs had 14.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness first appeared in Wyoming in March 2020 to 96,059. Of those, 91,414 have recovered.
