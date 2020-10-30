Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Albany: 743

Big Horn: 65

Campbell: 609

Carbon: 70

Converse: 91

Crook: 45

Fremont: 309

Goshen: 68

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 53

Laramie: 694

Lincoln: 100

Natrona: 552

Niobrara: 10

Park: 322

Platte: 93

Sheridan: 273

Sublette: 28

Sweetwater: 119

Teton: 63

Uinta: 74

Washakie: 24

Weston: 69

Total: 4,486

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Albany: 1,356

Big Horn: 224

Campbell: 1018

Carbon: 292

Converse: 215

Crook: 109

Fremont: 1,245

Goshen: 148

Hot Springs: 46

Johnson: 84

Laramie: 1,322

Lincoln: 297

Natrona: 1,261

Niobrara: 6

Park: 612

Platte: 97

Sheridan: 625

Sublette: 130

Sweetwater: 521

Teton: 762

Uinta: 382

Washakie: 145

Weston: 123

Total 11,020

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Albany: 154

Big Horn: 27

Campbell: 92

Carbon: 37

Converse: 114

Crook: 11

Fremont: 177

Goshen: 20

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 37

Laramie: 423

Lincoln: 60

Natrona: 275

Niobrara: 10

Park: 76

Platte: 50

Sheridan: 174

Sublette: 50

Sweetwater: 32

Teton: 34

Uinta: 97

Washakie: 13

Weston: 36

Total: 2,008

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Albany: 762

Big Horn: 179

Campbell: 498

Carbon: 257

Converse: 237

Crook: 74

Fremont: 1,097

Goshen: 94

Hot Springs: 43

Johnson: 66

Laramie: 1044

Lincoln: 254

Natrona: 974

Niobrara: 6

Park: 363

Platte 52

Sheridan: 521

Sublette: 151

Sweetwater: 432

Teton: 732

Uinta: 402

Washakie: 127

Weston: 90

Total: 8,455

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.