LOVELL (WNE) — As an arctic cold front hit Wyoming this week, with temperatures sinking as low as 2 degrees Wednesday morning, an already damaged beet crop remains frozen in the ground as Western Sugar suspends harvest.
“It’s definitely not good,” Casey Crosby, a Lovell area farmer, said.
An early October freeze had already left “nothing untouched,” Crosby said. “Any beets now in the ground are just toasted.”
It’s been at least 10 years since a series of early-season frosts have hit the region like this. In 2009, a frost caused Wyoming Sugar to leave 25 percent of their crop in the ground.
“We dug beets until the second week of November,” Vice Chairman of Western Sugar Cooperative Ric Rodriguez recalled. “The beets got to a point where you couldn’t really do anything with them.”
Harvest currently stands at 65 to 66 percent complete for the region. If the warmer spell hitting later this week stays for the span of November, with temperatures reaching highs in the 40s, the situation might be salvageable, Rodriguez said.
That fact doesn’t make it any less nerve-wracking for growers. 2019 might turn out better than 2009, Crosby reckons, but what is most certainly worse is the economic situation most farmers find themselves in.
“We’re going to get more beets out of the ground than we had in 2009, we’re going to get beets dug up next week,” Crosby said. “What makes this worse than 2009 is because all the farmers are not in good shape financially.”
