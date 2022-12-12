New energy office planned
CASPER (WNE) — The Wyoming Energy Authority is advancing its efforts to streamline economic development across the state.
It’s been several months since the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $595,000 to the state to create the Wyoming Energy Regional Economic Coordination Office as part of an ongoing federal initiative aimed at supporting coal communities in search of new economic engines.
“The purpose of this grant is to help bring information and resources out into the Wyoming communities, and to the businesses,” said Anja Richmond, the Energy Authority’s program director.
Its focus is fourfold.
The Energy Authority intends to partner with businesses pursuing net-zero-carbon energy ventures, Richmond said, “so that they can be working and identifying what their needs are, and then reach out to the state and the resources we have to help address those challenges that they have.”
It aims to help communities embrace energy development, from increasingly familiar new fields like advanced nuclear and carbon capture, utilization and storage to broader issues like electrification and energy efficiency.
It’ll also focus on giving tools to existing businesses that can “pivot them to new opportunities,” Richmond said.
The new state office will conduct a county-by-county assessment of existing projects and future potential, she said, “basically so that they have an idea of what their strengths are in that county for energy development.”
And it will create a plan, Richmond said, for an economic transition that prioritizes the well-being of communities across the state.
“We know that it’s a big shake-up,” she said. “There’s going to be significant changes as far as where revenue is coming from, where it’s going, where jobs are.”
Vet: Chronic wasting disease or not, keep wild bones away from dogs
JACKSON (WNE) — For the time being, chronic wasting disease is “less of a concern” than a host of other nasties to dogs that like sniffing out and gnawing on the remains of wild animals.
The other, more pressing concerns include picking up botulism from gut piles or ingesting a piece of bone that doesn’t digest well and gets stuck in the animal’s intestines.
That’s according to Dr. Dan Forman, the now-retired community veterinarian who spent decades at Spring Creek Animal Hospital.
Forman said as much when state and local officials reported an uptick in illegal carcass dumping this fall, a change that came after the Teton County Transfer Station increased fees for disposing of dead animals.
The fees, game wardens said, have disincentivized hunters from bringing carcasses to the landfill. Instead, spinal cords and gut piles have been turning up along byways like Henry’s Road south of Jackson and Emily’s Pond on the Snake River levee.
Forman said there are no documented cases of domesticated animals picking up chronic wasting disease, a neurological condition that’s always fatal in deer, elk and moose. In a lab, however, researchers have shown that some primates can pick up the malady, so Forman said it’s not out of the question that domesticated dogs could pick up the disease.
Still, Forman said there are other, documented concerns about chewing on bones that pose a greater danger to dogs, like failing to digest a bone fragment.
So though pooches might be proud of their finds, Forman recommends people gently take animal remains away from their pets.
“Give them a Milk Bone instead,” he said.
WCCC asks lawmakers for scholarship funding
CHEYENNE (WNE) — While the Wyoming Community College Commission has only one major supplemental budget request, it also appealed to state lawmakers Friday to fund the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship Program.
Gov. Mark Gordon recommended $35 million go toward the program in his 2023-24 supplemental budget, which would help meet the $50 million threshold for scholarships to start being awarded.
Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship was signed into law by Gordon following the 2022 budget session, with a $10 million appropriation to the endowment fund from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.
Another $5 million will still need to be awarded to the fund if the Wyoming Legislature appropriates the $35 million during the upcoming general session, but Gordon hopes private partners will have the opportunity to contribute.
The commission supported the governor’s request in the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee meeting Friday. The money would go toward a program designed for nontraditional students.
To qualify, students must be 24 or older, have not earned a bachelor’s degree and not be eligible for a Hathaway Scholarship, as well as register with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for applicable training assistance.
They will have to repay the scholarship amounts received, which will go back into the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship expenditure account.
“It’s about the economic vitality of our state,” said WCCC Executive Director Sandy Caldwell, as she advocated for the program. “We know that this will help provide a trained workforce when you’re talking about the certificate and the associate degree level. We also know that the bachelor’s degree begins to create new business and industry in your state.”
