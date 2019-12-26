LARAMIE (WNE) — Laramie resident Samuel Pennington, 23, is scheduled to go to a high-intensity drug treatment program after being released from jail in January.
Pennington was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to causing numerous fires around Laramie between September 2018 and January 2019.
Prosecutor Becky Farley had recommended at sentencing that Pennington be sentenced to 3-5 years imprisonment.
Farley said the case merited prison time because, in part, of the risk that Pennington could have injured someone.
Pennington has been in jail since Jan. 15, and Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken ruled to suspend an 8-10 year prison sentence and have Pennington released from jail in January to attend a 12-month-minimum in-patient drug treatment program or in Laramie County’s drug court program.
The prison sentence could be reinstated if Pennington were to violate the terms of his probation or not complete his drug treatment.
After an extensive Laramie Police Department investigation, Pennington was charged in January with seven counts of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary.
The first fire in a dumpster at The Verge Apartments, since renamed to Alight Laramie, was reported by Pennington himself.
Three other fires allegedly started by Pennington — vehicle fires on Oct. 18 and Jan. 8 and a trash compacter fire Jan. 14 — were also located at The Verge near his apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.