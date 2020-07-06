Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, July 6

Albany: 35

Big Horn: 19

Campbell: 61

Carbon: 15

Converse: 16

Crook: 7

Fremont: 328

Goshen: 6

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 16

Laramie: 189

Lincoln: 31

Natrona: 130

Niobrara: 1

Park: 58

Platte: 3

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 103

Teton: 113

Uinta: 152

Washakie: 34

Weston: 2

Total 1,349

One less in Washakie

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, July 6

Albany: 3

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 11

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 42

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 103

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 19

Niobrara: 1

Park: 8

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 8

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 32

Uinta: 38

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 326

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, July 6

Albany: 26

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 46

Carbon: 21

Converse: 26

Crook: 7

Fremont: 294

Goshen: 7

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 222

Lincoln: 15

Natrona: 90

Niobrara: 2

Park: 30

Platte 2

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 69

Teton: 119

Uinta: 155

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total: 1,234