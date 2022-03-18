Charge reduced in fatal accident
PINEDALE (WNE) — An aggravated vehicular homicide charge filed against a Colorado man after a fatal collision on July 14, 2020, has been reduced to a misdemeanor and returned to Sublette County Circuit Court.
That day, Alex W. Smith’s white Ford 150 pickup crossed Highway 191’s center line near the Hoback Rim and collided with a blue 2006 Ford Mustang, killing its driver Gerald I. Fagerhaug of Castlerock, Colorado.
Smith was life-flighted after the collision; no one took any blood samples, focusing instead on saving his life, according to court records. That lack meant Smith’s suspected blood-alcohol content could not be proven at trial.
Smith initially faced two charges – aggravated vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol and aggravated vehicular homicide with reckless driving.
He was arrested in late April 2021 and brought to Sublette County, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on $250,000 surety bond. Later, Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson requested dismissal of the reckless driving charge, which 9th District Judge Marv Tyler allowed.
But on March 10, Crosson filed a motion to amend the felony charge against Smith to the misdemeanor of homicide by vehicle, saying Smith agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge of “driving in a criminally negligent manner.”
Smith’s arraignment in Circuit Court is set for April 6 at 11 a.m.
Maximum penalties are one year in jail and $2,000 fine.
This story was published on March 18.
———
Sweetwater commissioners dissolve fire department
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The Sweetwater County Fire Department will soon be a thing of the past after the Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a plan which will close the county fire department and contract its services out to existing fire agencies in the county.
“In no way is county fire (protection) going to be eliminated, reduced — if anything it will be enhanced,” Commissioner Mary Thoman said.
At the last commission meeting March 1, the commissioners discussed the findings of the Sweetwater County Fire Committee, which was formed to examine fire service in the county and see if there might be more cost-effective ways to provide those services.
During this week’s meeting, Thoman summarized the fire committee’s process and findings again.
“We have studied this and worked on it and we’ve fully presented every possible thing we could think of,” Thoman told the commission. “I just feel it’s time to move.”
During discussion of the issue, Commissioner Randy Wendling stated he would be voting no primarily because of the humanitarian services that would be lost due to closing the county fire department and his concern over contract costs rising over time.
Schoenfeld addressed the concern over losing humanitarian services in the county by saying there are other entities and organizations who can provide similar services, and they can do so throughout the year regardless of whether there’s a fire or not.
This story was published on March 17.
———
South Dakota man killed in avalanche
SARATOGA (WNE) — A 58-year-old South Dakota man is dead following an avalanche in the Encampment River Wilderness on March 12.
At approximately 1:02 p.m., the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a call from Roy Simonson of Rapid City, South Dakota. Simonson reported himself and Jon P. LaFramboise, also of Rapid City, had been caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Hog Park in the Sierra Madre mountain range. He also reported he had performed CPR on LaFramboise, but couldn’t find a pulse and noted LaFramboise still wasn’t breathing.
CCSO Deputy Patrick Patterson responded to the call and activated search and rescue units from Saratoga, Ryan Park and Encampment. Patterson also requested the Saratoga search members bring the snowcat for the call. Four members of search and rescue were on snowmobiles with two members and Patterson in the snowcat.
Due to the location given by Simonson, the search team was unable to reach the party. Eventually, Patterson requested Classic Air fly over the area to determine the location of the avalanche and how to reach the missing party.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., Classic Air departed from Rawlins and arrived at the scene 30 minutes later. The flight crew located the missing snowmobilers, located two snowmobile riders with search and rescue and guided them to the scene. The search and rescue team was able to locate the avalanche and Simonson and LaFramboise at 5:30 p.m.
This story was published on March 17.
———
Grand Teton sees season’s first grizzly
JACKSON (WNE) — Grizzly bears are continuing to wake up in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The town of Jackson and Teton County, meanwhile, are continuing to consider measures that would require bear-proof trash cans countywide.
Grand Teton National Park announced Monday that the first grizzly bear of the season was spotted Sunday in the park. That came just under a week after Yellowstone National Park announced that a pilot flying over the park spotted a grizzly traipsing through its west-central reach. Male grizzlies tend to emerge in March and females in April and May.
Grand Teton advised caution recreating outdoors, specifically telling people to avoid carcasses. Grizzlies can be aggressive if approached while feeding on another animal’s remains.
The park also encouraged people to begin locking up attractants like garbage and livestock feed.
“Bear season has begun, how it ends depends on all of us,” Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in the press release. “We welcome the community led effort to work across boundaries to protect bears in Jackson Hole, and we need everyone’s help to remove unsecured attractants from the valley.”
That, the park said, includes storing garbage in bear-resistant containers, securing livestock feed, pet food, compost and beehives, and hanging bird feeders so bears can’t reach them.
The Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners are both set to consider actions to better bear-proof their jurisdictions.
This story was published on March 15.
