The deaths of another 13 Wyoming residents have been tied to coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department on Tuesday said the deaths, which occurred in November, December and January, brought to 1,601 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Among the fatalities were three Laramie County residents, two women and one man, and three Natrona County men.
Other victims included a Campbell County man, two Fremont County women, a Hot Springs County woman, a Park County woman and a Sweetwater County man and woman.
The deaths were announced on the same day Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming reached 6,641 on Tuesday, increasing by almost 50% from Friday and exceeding 5,000 for the first time since December 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.