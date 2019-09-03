GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The bond for a Green River man accused of trying to kill his wife in August was reset at $900,000 cash or surety last week during a hearing in Circuit Court Judge John Prokos’ court.
Bradley Setzer was charged with first-degree attempted murder, a felony, and a misdemeanor interference with a peace officer.
The charges stem from an incident where he allegedly tried to shoot his wife, Jessica Setzer, while she was at the front door of the couple’s residence on South Carolina Drive.
The felony charge can result in a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as a fine of not more than $10,000. The interference charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $1,000.
The bond was originally set at $250,000 using a probable cause affidavit, an amount Deputy Sweetwater County Attorney Teresa Thybo called “grossly inadequate” at the Aug. 28 hearing. While Bradley does not have prior felony or misdemeanor convictions, a separate domestic violence case, related to an early May altercation where Thybo claims he broke his wife’s nose. That incident was argued down to a misdemeanor unlawful contact charge. Part of the stipulations of that case were that Bradley not have possession of firearms or consume alcohol. However, when officers searched the home, they discovered 11 firearms.
Prokos said the court’s concerns were that previous orders to not own firearms or consume alcohol were not listened to, saying bond conditions were not followed as part of his earlier case. He then set the bond at $900,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.