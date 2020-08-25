JACKSON (WNE) — With smoke settling in the Tetons from wildfires burning around the West, the Teton County Health Department is reminding Jackson residents to be mindful of the potential health effects caused by wildfire smoke.
Wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, aggravate respiratory problems and worsen the symptoms of heart or lung disease, the Health Department warned in a news release.
“Everyone should avoid heavy outdoor exercise when our local air is smoky," Dr. Travis Riddell, Teton District Health Officer, said in the release. "Those at-risk should be especially careful in limiting their smoke exposure.”
The Health Department describes at-risk individuals as people who have pre-existing heart and respiratory conditions, including allergies, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Older adults are more likely to be affected because they are more likely to have heart or lung disease, and children are vulnerable because their airways are still developing and because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults.
Since avoiding the smoke can mean staying indoors, the Health Department recommends keeping indoor area as clean as possible.
Here are a few tips:
Try to keep windows and doors closed.
Keep the fresh-air intake closed and filter clean if you run an air conditioner.
Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed.
When smoke levels are high, do not use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces or gas stoves.
Do not vacuum, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home.
Do not smoke, because it increases a person’s total exposure to particulate matter in the air.
