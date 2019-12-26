CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man accused of more than 50 counts of child pornography was sentenced Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Rick Allen Bennefield was originally set to face trial on the charges before he entered into a last-minute verbal plea agreement to plead no contest to two of the 56 counts the night before his trial was set to commence.
Bennefield was sentenced Monday by District Judge Steven Sharpe to 10 to 12 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, and five to six years suspended for three years of probation for possession of child pornography, to be served consecutively. This means after Bennefield serves his 10- to 12-year prison sentence, he will have three years of probation to complete.
According to court documents:
On Nov. 16, 2017, police began investigating Bennefield for sexually assaulting a juvenile. They received a warrant to seize all electronics that could store data of the sexual assault or child pornography.
Police confiscated several of his devices, including a cellphone, DVR systems and laptops. On the computer, police found several pornographic videos and photographs of children. Police counted more than 500 photos of child pornography on the computer hard drive.
On his cellphone, police found more child pornography dating back to February 2015.
