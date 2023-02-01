Gasoline prices in Wyoming up by nearly 12 cents a gallon last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Feb. 1, 2023.
Glenrock man faces felony harassment charge after violating protection order
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Everett L. Bray of Glenrock was bound over to state district court Jan. 19 on a single felony charge of harassment after he allegedly violated a woman’s protection order against him twice in the last six months.
Bray was arrested Jan. 7 for stalking and open container after the victim called the Converse County Sheriff’s Office to report she found him on her doorstep as she let her dog out.
He was holding a beer in one hand and a shiny object in another, authorities were told.
She told dispatch she had then armed herself with an axe because she believed Bray was “going to kill her,” according to the police affidavit filed with the court.
The victim showed authorities the protection order against Bray and told them it was the second time he had been at her residence. The first time a friend “had hit Bray in the head with a shovel to get him to leave,” the affidavit stated, noting that a police report had been filed in that incident as well.
The protection order was issued June 30, 2022, and specifically prohibited Bray from entering the Miller Road property in Glenrock where the woman lives.
Bray had left the scene before officers arrived, but he was found riding with a friend, Kamon Shotgunn.
Officers said they observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, both in the center console and on the passenger seat.
His preliminary hearing in Converse County Circuit Court Jan. 9 resulted in his case being bound over to district court for trial on a single felony count of harassment.
If convicted, Bray faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
This story was published on Feb. 1, 2023.
Star Valley temperatures drop below -30
AFTON (WNE) — Just a few days following a winter storm that dumped 1-2 feet of snow in Star Valley, Old Man Winter struck again — but this time with extreme cold. Tuesday saw the coldest morning of the year, with some places in the valley dropping under -30 degrees F.
The National Weather Service reports that the Afton Airport bottomed out at -35 degrees, while the Double L Ranch was down to -32. Below are additional low temperatures reported.
South of Cokeville: -44
Cokeville: -39
North Afton: -29
Thayne Elementary School: -27
Bedford: -17
East Star Valley Ranch: -14
Etna: -24
Alpine Airport: -27
Downtown Jackson: -30
Driggs: -29
Rexburg Airport: -26
Idaho Falls: -22
Swan Valley: -23
Despite the cold causing problems with buses and late routes, school was not canceled in LCSD2.
During a live interview on SVI Radio, Superintendent Matt Erickson said there are many factors that play into the decision on whether or not to cancel school, but said generally speaking, the district feels it is safer for kids to be in the classroom. He also cited the difficulty of makeup days for the district, since snow days or other cancellations are not built into the schedule.
“Families still have choices,” stated Erickson. “If a family is not supportive of that or has extenuating circumstances they are welcome to keep their kids home on days like today.”
This story was published on Jan. 31, 2023.
Jackson students to rally in support of equality
JACKSON WNE) — In a small study room last week at Teton County Library a handful of students gathered. They have been writing to their state leaders and talking to their parents, and are planning to rally in public against proposed state laws under consideration by the Wyoming Legislature.
The students are organizing a protest and rally Saturday, Feb. 11, on the Town Square to show support for their friends and community members who they say could be hurt by several bills being debated in Cheyenne. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The bills would govern the way teachers are able to teach gender identity and sex orientation, address whether transgender students can participate in interscholastic sports and prevent minors from obtaining gender-affirming care.
“We just want our community to be a better place for LGBTQ kids,” said Jack, a middle school student.
The students organized a small rally last March as state lawmakers drafted a bill that would have prevented transgender students from participating in sports. That bill failed, but Jack and his peers gained the understanding that participating in the government process was powerful, and a little scary.
Jack said some people reached out to him on social media after last year’s event and had some angry things to say about why he was protesting. But he said more students seem interested in learning how to have a voice in the government process, especially when they are the ones on the receiving end of potential impacts to their lives.
Sky and Fiona agree. They are working with Jack to help organize the Feb. 11 event.
“We’re not different people. We are just people,” said Sky, another middle school student. “There’s nothing else. We’re all just people.”
This story was published on Feb. 1, 2023.
