RAWLINS (WNE) – Albert M. Contreras, one of two Rawlins residents caught with almost a quarter pound of methamphetamine in April, pleaded not guilty to a series of felonies on Thursday in Carbon County District Court.
The 35-year-old Contreras and Andrea Dawn Taylor, 40, were arrested when investigators with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation linked Contreras to possible drug distribution after they executed a month-long sting operation.
Instrumenting various “controlled purchases,” Contreras allegedly distributed methamphetamine within Carbon County to a DCI confidential informant.
This soon led authorities to conducting surveillance on Contreras’ vehicle – a white Lincoln Navigator – which was used at least once during the controlled purchases.
On April 24, investigators say Contreras and Taylor were observed traveling in that same vehicle to Denver, a known drug distribution hub.
When the two came back the next day, they were pulled over by the Wyoming Highway Patrol while headed westbound on U.S. Interstate 80 in Carbon County.
According to court records, Contreras was traveling four miles over the 75-mph speed limit and didn’t have any visible registration. After being issued a speeding warning, an immediate K-9 sniff test indicated positive odor of controlled substances.
An initial search would lead authorities to the discovery of a loaded .22 caliber semiautomatic handgun in the driver’s side door, as well as an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine in Taylor’s purse.
A more thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 80 grams of meth, two small baggies of suspected cocaine, 4.5 grams of hydrocodone, half a gram of clonazepam as well as an additional handgun found under the rear driver side passenger seat, wrapped in latex gloves and a blue bandana.
