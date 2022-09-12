SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 has faced an unusual problem in recent years, with more individuals living outside the district wanting to attend school in Big Horn or Tongue River, but less space for those students to do so.
According to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride, the district turned away approximately 25 students for the 2022-2023 school year, an increase from past years.
Kilbride said the increase is largely due to the increase in homes being built in Sheridan County.
“Big Horn schools see the largest request for out-of-district placement due to their proximity to Sheridan, but all of our schools have requests each year,” Kilbride said.
He added that 15 years ago, Big Horn Elementary was made up of 50% out-of-district students, and with the growth currently taking place, that percentage is down to about 30%.
Reasons for the high demand to attend schools outside of where families live vary.
Some parents, for example, work in SCSD1 but live in Sheridan. Other times, families seek a smaller school environment like those found in Big Horn or the Tongue River Valley.
“Many of the families that have moved in recently tour the various schools in the county, and if they came from a small town, they often feel more comfortable with a similar sized school,” Kilbride said. “We've asked for feedback and a 'family atmosphere' is often cited as one of the major factors for choosing to attend. People in Sheridan County are lucky to have such great schools to choose from across all three districts.”
In SCSD2, which includes Sheridan and Story, families from outside the district are asked to fill out an application to attend classes in the district. Rebecca Adsit, assistant superintendent at SCSD2, said the high caliber of academics, activities and athletics, often draws families to the larger school system.
The decision to turn students away that live outside the district, like what has been happening in SCSD1, is primarily based on class size.
“We try to keep our class sizes low so students can receive more personalized attention,” Kilbride said. “This is especially true at the elementary grade levels.
“Principals must look at the impact additional students will have in the classroom and once we are at the number we can comfortably serve, the class is capped,” he continued. “It's always hard to turn people away, but if we don't, the very reason they are wanting to come here (small school, small class sizes etc.) no longer exists.”
Kilbride said the state Legislature identifies a student/teacher ratio of 16:1 at the primary grades as ideal, and SCSD1 administrators try to keep numbers close to that.
Turning students away impacts more than the children, though. Districts are funded based in part on the number of children they serve. So when SCSD1 turns potential students away, it also turns away the dollars that come with them.
“But for schools in Sheridan County, it's not about the money, it's about being able to serve our students well,” Kilbride said. “We've had to turn kids away who have parents that work for us, or we can take one of their kids but not all of them because that grade is full. It's hard, but parents have been understanding.”
SCSD1, according to the State Construction Department School Facilities Division’s annual report and supplemental budget request, has seen a nearly 11% increase in brick-and-mortar enrollment between 2012 and 2021. In comparison, SCSD2 has seen an 8.5% increase and Sheridan County School District 3, located in Clearmont, has seen an increase of nearly 7%. Overall, the statewide average increase is 3.398%.
The Wyoming Department of Education compiles student enrollment data from each school district reports on Oct. 1 of each year, but administrators from local school districts have already shared anecdotally that numbers continue to climb.
