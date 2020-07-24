PINEDALE (WNE) — A former Pinedale man charged with a June 2018 aggravated assault and battery reached a plea agreement this month to avoid a possible life sentence as a habitual offender with three past felony convictions.
Stephen L. Ralston had been living in Florida since the confrontation when he struck a man twice with an ax and was brought to Sublette County where he appeared in Circuit Court on April 2.
His case was bound over to 9th District Court, where on April 30 Ralston pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault.
Judge Marv Tyler informed Ralston that due to three previous separate felony convictions in 2014, the Sublette County Attorney’s Office had enhanced the aggravated assault charge to classify Ralston as a “habitual offender.”
A witness said Robert "Rusty" Wilsey had arrived at Ralston’s and began “talking trash” to him. He argued with Wilsey and struck him in the head and back with the ax while people were gathered for a bonfire, according to an affidavit from Detective Sgt. Toby Terrell.
Judge Tyler set Ralston’s bond at $25,000 cash.
In a plea agreement, Ralston pleaded guilty on July 2 to aggravated assault; the prosecution would not pursue the habitual offender enhancement and both sides were left free to argue any legal sentence at hearing.
Judge Tyler sentenced Ralston to four to nine years in Wyoming Department of Corrections, not suspended, with 112 days credit for pre-sentence confinement and most fees waived.
During Ralston’s court proceedings, he was ordered to have no contact with Wilsey – who was arrested on drug-related charges and in jail at the same time; they were kept in separate areas.
