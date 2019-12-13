TORRINGTON (WNE) — With another growing season just months away, farmers in Goshen County need to be on the lookout for invasive Palmer amaranth in their fields.
Jenna Meeks, Assistant Supervisor of Goshen County Weed and Pest, warned producers at the High Plains Crop Summit last month that Palmer amaranth has been spotted in Goshen County, and that if left unchecked it could present a serious issue for local farmers.
Palmer amaranth is an aggressive weed that can grow up to three inches per day, according to a report from North Dakota State University. It can grow up to eight feet tall and rapidly take over production fields.
In some plots in the Midwest, it has resulted in 90 percent or more yield loss, Meeks said.
One of the most dangerous things about Palmer amaranth is the rapidity with which it can produce seeds. Meeks said it can begin producing seeds when it’s just four inches tall – it grows up to three inches per day – and larger specimens can produce over 1 million seeds per plant. Those seeds, Meeks said, are easily transferable.
“My soapbox is that if you’re buying product or if you’re making trades for products – like if you going to give someone something and they’re going to spread manure on your place, I would be very cautious,” Meeks said. “Even if you know these people very well, even if you are friends, to have some due diligence earlier in the season and make sure Palmer isn’t on their property.”
