POWELL (WNE) — A Cody woman died on the Greybull Highway early Monday morning, after her truck rolled over. Kema Jamal was 48.
The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 14/16/20, about 8 miles east of Cody.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol said Jamal had been traveling east in a 2002 Ford Ranger when the truck went off the right side of the highway and hit a delineator post. Jamal steered back onto the road before overcorrecting back to the right, causing the vehicle to leave the road a second time and roll.
“Jamal was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash,” the patrol said in a Wednesday news release. “Impairment and fatigue are being investigated as possible contributing factors.”
It was the 50th death on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020, compared to 87 at this same point in 2019 and 54 in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.